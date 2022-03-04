Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) – Police are searching for a shooter who injured at least one person inside a manufacturing facility Friday around lunchtime Tallassee. Their condition is unknown.

According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. Once on the scene, a suspect was identified as Clifton Donya Potts, driving a Gray 2021 Dodge Challenger with Alabama tag # GPV416. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

News 3 is working to confirm information that Potts was taken into custody just moments ago in Phenix City.