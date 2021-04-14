Talks of an I-10 bridge project continue in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization met Wednesday morning in Baldwin County. The topic of a new I-10 bridge continues to dominate conversations on both sides of Mobile Bay.

Chairman Jack Burrell confirms the Eastern Shore MPO members agreed Wednesday to add the item to the Long Range Transportation Plan at the next board meeting, which is scheduled to take place in two weeks. The item could also be added to the TIP, or transportation improvement program, in the near future. But, Burrell stressed the importance of public comment and public participation period before any decision is made.

Last month, officials met on the causeway to discuss possible options for an I-10 “fix” across Mobile Bay. The goal would be to have a toll-free existing route option available.

