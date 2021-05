MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When things get people talking, we want to hear from you.

Fridays on The 4 on 5, we take the week’s biggest topics to the streets.

While several states are considering requiring proof of vaccination to get into certain businesses, Governor Kay Ivey passed a bill banning any kind of so-called vaccine passport in Alabama.

See our video for reaction from locals in this week’s Talk of the Coast.