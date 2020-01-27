Taliban says mystery plane crash in Afghanistan was a U.S. aircraft

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – A Taliban spokesman is saying that a mystery crash in eastern Afghanistan was a U.S. aircraft. The U.S. military said Monday that it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan. U.S. Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, said that it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash. Riordan declined to immediately comment further. However, pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the U.S. military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories