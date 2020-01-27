Taliban says mystery plane crash in Afghanistan was a U.S. aircraft

(CBS News) - NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog in Calabassas, California. Bryant's sudden death at age 41 touched off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

The passengers were on their way to a basketball game when the chopper went down. The helicopter was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.