MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The flood gates are opening up to an arctic air mass late this week just in time for the Christmas weekend. Although wintry weather is unlikely, it will feel every bit like the North Pole.

THURSDAY EVENING

A true, arctic cold front will slice through the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will reach the middle 60s on the Gulf Coast. After the front moves through, we anticipate a sharp change in the winds from southwest to northwest. Wind gusts Thursday night could reach the 30-35 mph range. Temperatures will begin their plunge from west to east. A few showers are expected with this front. The timing of the front suggests that wintry precipitation is unlikely for the Gulf Coast. Although, a few flurries could fly across inland parts of Lower Alabama.

FRIDAY

A HARD FREEZE is likely to occur Friday morning with temperatures diving into the 20s.

A strong wind will likely drive wind chills into the single digits and teens. WIND CHILL ADVISORIES/WARNINGS are likely thanks to what will be the coldest air of the season by far. Strong cold air advection will keep afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. Keep in mind, average highs this time of the year should reach the lower 60s. Cold high temperature records are possible.

For mariners, GALE WARNINGS may be needed with gusts approaching 40 kts. Seas will be high in the 5-8 ft. range.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

This will be one of the coldest Christmas forecasts in recent memory. Skies will stay sunny, but that won’t do much to warm us up. Morning lows will drop into the teens and 20s. Winds will run lighter. Highs will only manage to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. This keeps temperatures are 20 degrees below average.

BOTTOM LINE