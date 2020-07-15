Tackle Tandem paves the way for Saints offense

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints return arguably the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL with Ryan Ramczyk anchoring the right side and Terron Armstead the left.

Last season, the offensive line ranked third in the league in fewest sacks allowed (25).

“They are really good in pass pro, athletic, move well and create holes in the run game. Real strengths and you compliment that with some young talent and two first round draft picks that continue to stabilize the interior of that line. Man it’s exciting to watch,” says former Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb.

