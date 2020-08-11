T-shirt fundraiser underway to buy car seat for Saraland boy

SARALAND, Ala (WKRG) — The family of Saraland boy is selling t-shirts to raise money to buy their son a car seat to accommodate his needs.

Brantley Finch has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He has defied the expectations of doctors who did not expect him to survive birth. As Brantley grows, it is becoming more difficult to move him.

Last Halloween, WKRG News 5 brought you the story of Brantley. His family created the 2-year-old boy an elaborate duck hunting costume so he could go trick or treating.

“He’s almost 40 pounds and it’s getting harder and more dangerous standing over the car seat and having to lift him from the side. I had seen the car seat posted above in a special needs group, but unfortunately it’s almost $500! If there are funds left over, they will go towards his therapy sessions and put in a savings in case there is equipment needed in the later part of the year. We cannot thank each person who has purchased a shirt enough. We are so proud to have such an army behind us and our sweet boy.” Katlyn Finch, Brantley’s mom on Facebook

For more information on how to participate in the fundraiser go to Brant’s Army.

