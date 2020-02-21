Sy Sperling, Hair Club for Men founder and client, dies at 78

Top Stories

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Sy Sperling, the founder of Hair Club for Men, has died at the age of 78.

The company’s vice president said Speling passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday after a lengthy illness.

Sperling created Hair Club for Men in 1976 after experiencing hair loss himself.

In his TV commercials, which aired in the 1980s, the businessman pitched hair restoration with the tag line, “I’m not only the hair club president, but I’m also a client.”

Sperling sold his company and retired in 2000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories