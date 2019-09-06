‘Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction’ coming to Summerdale

by: Blake Brown

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you afraid of the dark? Do you like haunted houses and Halloween? If you said yes to that last question chances are you’ll enjoy a new haunted house that’s opening soon in Baldwin County.

Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction is a three-story haunted house inside of an old warehouse in Summerdale. The owner tells us it’s a year-long effort to get the attraction ready for Halloween.

News 5 got a preview of the haunted building on Friday.

Opening night is scheduled for Friday, Sept 20.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here.

