SWAT team searching home off Mobile Highway in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A SWAT team showed up to a house at Mobile Highway and Shoemaker Street Thursday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is searching inside the house and the garage, and the street is blocked off.
News 5 is working to gather more details.
