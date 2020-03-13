SWAT team searching home off Mobile Highway in Escambia County, Fla.

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A SWAT team showed up to a house at Mobile Highway and Shoemaker Street Thursday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is searching inside the house and the garage, and the street is blocked off.

News 5 is working to gather more details.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories