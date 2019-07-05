SUV runs into BB&T Bank in Saraland

SARALAND, Fla. (WKRG) — An SUV crashed into a bank in Saraland Thursday afternoon. Saraland Police say the owner of the SUV told them it was stolen from Chickasabogue Park and that he chased it by tracking his cell phone that was still in the vehicle.

According to Saraland Police, the owner of the SUV followed the stolen vehicle from the park to a Dollar General in Saraland off Highway 43. That was when Saraland Police say they were called to a disturbance at the store’s parking lot. On the way to that call, police were flagged down to the BB&T bank on Highway 43 where the SUV had already crashed into the building.

Photo courtesy: Jason Milligan

According to the SUV’s owner, after the vehicle crashed, the suspect ran from the bank, possibly armed with a knife. The owner described the man as a white male with tattoos. Police say they are still looking for this man.

Saraland Police continue to investigate the crash. Police say alcohol was involved.