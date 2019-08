PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Tattoos are as much a part of motorcycling as well, motorcycles. So when a Northwest Florida tattoo shop was destroyed by fire it was only natural that bikers step up and help out.

The Artistic Sol show caught fire in July. Not only did they lose their shop but a lot of artwork and their tattoo portfolios. Sunday bikers will ride to help the shop get back on its feet. A motorcycle poker run will start Sunday at Harley Davidson of Pensacola at noon and end at Whiskey River Saloon. Registration is only 5 dollars.