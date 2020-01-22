SUV catches on fire in Chickasaw bank parking lot

CHICKASAW (WKRG) — An SUV caught on fire at the BBVA bank in Chickasaw around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
You can see flames and smoke billowing from the inside of the vehicle.
No reports of injuries at this time.
