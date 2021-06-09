Suspects identified in biker fight at Milton bar



MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) is investigating a fight at a Milton bar between two biker gangs Tuesday afternoon.

SRCSO says deputies were dispatched to Spokes and Kickstands bar, located at 8121 Highway 90 in Milton, at around 5:15 p.m.

Deputies were on scene within minutes, according to a media release, and learned that two motorcycle gangs — The Pagans and The Outlaws — had been fighting at the bar. The sheriff’s office notes this is not the first fight between the two groups in Santa Rosa County.

One person sustained injuries during the fight and had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the fight, a gun was fired but no one was hit, SRCSO said in the release.

SRCSO has identified two suspects involved with the fight: Justin Jay Ford, 46, of Pensacola, and Floyd Keith Stabler, 54 of Milton.

Ford is facing multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon into a bar, improper exhibit of a weapon and discharging a weapon into a building.

Stabler is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

They both have active warrants. The bar’s owner did not want to comment when asked Wednesday.