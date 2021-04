TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) A suspect has died following a shooting involving Tuscaloosa police Thursday night.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, Tuscaloosa police confirm. The shooting happened on Skyland Boulevard around 8:40 p.m.

The Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit is investigating, according to Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

Edited at 5:45 a.m. with updated information about the suspect’s condition.