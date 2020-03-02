Suspect shot after leading Tupelo police officers on chase

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A police chase led to an officer shooting a man who ran onto the campus of a children’s group home in Mississippi.

News outlets report police say an adult male ran onto the property of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion after a multi-county chase early Saturday.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No officers or citizens were hurt. Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to lead the investigation into the shooting.

The Tupelo Children’s Mansion says it serves family and children in crisis situations.

