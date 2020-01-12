Suspect running from police crashes into Korean War Memorial at Battleship Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A person fleeing from police crashed into the Korean War Memorial at Battleship Park, causing extensive damage.

Spanish Fort police were patrolling Bass Pro Shop when they encountered a white Chevrolet Silverado behind the building near the boats. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled towards Mobile on the Causeway, turned into Battleship Park and crashed into the Korean War Memorial. The vehicle immediately burst into flames as the subject fled on foot.

Because of the heavy fog, a perimeter was set up with assistance from Mobile PD. A Mobile K-9 unit was called to the scene but was unable to locate the subject.

The suspect appeared to be a shorter thin white male wearing a dark hoodie. Anyone with information on this case please contact Spanish Fort Police Department or Mobile Police Department.

















