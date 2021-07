ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County confirm a man wanted for killing an 80-year-old man in Crestview is dead following an early morning shootout.

Deputies tell us they found Johnny Kirk in a white Ford Escape at 2:45 Monday morning.

They say the suspect jumped out of the car and began shooting at deputies.

The deputies shot back, hitting Kirk.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.