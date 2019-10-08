UPDATE: John Lolley has been charged with disorderly conduct and is in the Mobile County jail. Deputies initially reported that he fired on them. But Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s office now tells News 5 deputies responded to a shots fired called. When they got to the scene, Lolley was still armed. Burch says Lolley pointed the gun at deputies. One of them shot at him, but didn’t hit him. Instead he was tased and arrested.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired at deputies Monday evening on Markris Circle West.

Captain Paul Burch says the deputies were responding to a shots fired call, but when they got to the scene to investigate, the suspect was still armed with a gun and shot at the deputies.

The suspect was tased and taken into custody.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office reported.