Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Poland_Holocaust_Remembrance_Day_27894-159532.jpg48542820

Former prisoners place candles and flowers at the Death Wall marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

(AP) Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp are gathering for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet army.

Monday’s ceremony will stress the testimony of survivors and include warnings about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.

In all, more than 200 survivors of the camp are expected, many of them elderly Jews who have traveled from homes in Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru and elsewhere. Many of them lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps, but today were being joined in their journey back by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories