‘Surviving outdoors’ educational event for kids coming to Blakeley State Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Blakeley State Park is teaming up with Gulf Coast Search and Rescue for an event on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.

Children will be introduced to basic survival principles in the event they become lost outdoors.

“They will also get a chance to meet some of the specially-trained dogs which assist professional rescue teams in locating lost or injured individuals in wilderness settings. The program is complimentary with regular park admission,” Director Mike Bunn said.

Historic Blakeley State Park is a partner with GCSR, a non-profit volunteer organization that provides vital trained personnel and resources to law enforcement, fire rescue, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies in our region during emergency situations. The park provides areas in which the team can train for their vital mission.

