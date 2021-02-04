Surgeries planned this week for mom severely burned in Foley fire

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman seriously injured in a house fire just before Christmas continues her fight at University Hospital in Mobile. WKRG News 5 has been updating you on Lelann Thompson’s condition from the day she was airlifted to the hospital from Foley.

Her family tells us she has several surgeries scheduled for this week. On Thursday she’ll have skin graft surgeries and on Friday we’re told doctors will have to amputate her legs below the knees. In early January doctors gave Lelann a 10% chance of survival while she remained on life support. Her family says she continues to show small signs of improvement as doctors continue to monitor her progress each day.

A motorcycle benefit Poker Run was held last weekend in Foley where hundreds of bikers showed their support for the mother of two.

Her two children, Jaysin and Melissa (Sissy), were injured in the fire, too. Melissa has been recovering from home while 5-year-old Jaysin spent weeks at a burn unit in Galveston, TX. He’s now in outpatient care and was able to attend Saturday’s benefit with his dad.

