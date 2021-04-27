Supreme Court is looking into ‘student speech,’ will the FDA ban menthol cigarettes? See what is trending for April 27

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Our Golden Apple team dropped in on physics and chemistry teacher Richard McCall at Murphy High School to award him a Golden Apple Award. We also wanted to find out what happens once he drops his knowledge of those subjects on his students and moves on to something completely different.

"Sometimes we'll get ahead of the curriculum, I'll set aside about 15 minutes and I'll say 'okay guys, today we're going to learn about credit scores' or whatever the case may be--whatever they want to know about," he told us.