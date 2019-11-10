Sunny Sunday, Cold week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-Another chilly start to your morning but once that sun dominates we are going to heat up fairly quickly. Today we are going to be sunny and 70 degrees!

The skies will be clear today will no chance of rain. Once the sun sets you will notice some clouds rolling into the picture.

Tomorrow you can expect mostly cloudy skies with a 20%chance of rain. A cold front will pass through tomorrow evening and there will be widespread showers early Tuesday morning. This particular cold front is strong and will bring cold temperatures with it!

Tuesday afternoon you will start to feel the temperatures drop and by Wednesday morning you will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s! The wind chill will be in the teens for our northern counties. There will be no chance of rain on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday another wave of moisture will move into our area mainly bringing cloudy skies. There will be a low chance of rainfall. There will be a slow warming trend but overall cold temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Next weekend is looking comfortable.