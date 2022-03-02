Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off chilly in the 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s closer to the coast. The radar is quiet with mostly clear skies and a northerly wind this morning.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid-70’s inland and lower 70’s at the beaches. Sunshine will continue with northerly winds shifting to southerly throughout the day. This will bring in more moisture this afternoon with increasing humidity.

Tonight lows will drop to the 40’s for most under mostly clear skies.

Through the rest of the week, we stay sunny with rain chances staying at zero through Saturday. We will continue our warming trend to near 80 degrees by this weekend. We bring back a 10% rain chance Sunday, but our next significant rain chance comes next week as our next system moves in.