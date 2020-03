DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunday Sunset Concert Series kicks off this week on the Eastern Shore. The event is held in Daphne at Bayfront Park.

This Sunday City Rhythm Big Band will perform from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

On April 19th E.B. Coleman Orchestra performs from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

For more information please visit www.RadioAvalon.com or call 251-620-1000.