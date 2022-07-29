Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

Summertime continues! We start with one or two coastal showers and temps in the 70’s.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s, but it will feel like the triple digits for some thanks to higher humidity. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will increase in coverage through the afternoon at around a 50% chance. These will be hit-or-miss and could have lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

It looks drier this weekend with rain chances dropping to 20% to 30%. We will still see afternoon showers and storms, but there will just be less of them for the next couple of days. Temps will stay seasonable in the low-to-mid 90’s.

The tropics remain quiet.