Summerdale police locate missing man

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing man from Birmingham has been located according to Summerdale Police.
The SPD posted to social media Wednesday that Officer Hayes located James Hamrick of Fultondale Alabama.
Mr. Hamrick was reported on December 29 when he was last scene at a Veterans Affairs hospital.
