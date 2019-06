SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 2-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Summerdale. The wreck involved a car and an SUV. It happened at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 55, just to the west of Highway 59. No injuries were reported with this crash.

County Road 32 was shutdown for about 30 minutes while emergency crews worked to remove debris from the road.