Summer to remember on the race track

School has started for racer Grant Thompson, but it isn’t slowing down his racing career. The 13-year-old’s talent on and off the track is making a splash from the Southeast to the West Coast.

It’s another night of testing and tuning at Mobile International Speedway…

The nose gets in the corner and wants to go up the track and that’s not good, so we’ve been trying to get it so it won’t do that, I’m super excited to see what it can do.



Tonight is serious business for 13-year-old Grant Thompson, he has the points lead at the speedway going into Saturday’s final race of the season.

I really love what’s going on, I have a 12 point lead over Howard langham, it’s going to be really hard to beat him, but that’s why we are out here right now, testing and tuning this truck so its fast and ready to go Saturday night,” said Thompson.

Winning a track championship would be icing on the cake for the summer of 2019. Grant has been in competition on the West Coast with other up and coming young racers….And last week watching an internet feed he found out he won the Junior Challenge Cup Championship in California beating out hundreds of kids from all over the country.

“I pulled the car cover and my name was on the dashboard and I was in shock, I went over there and gave my dad a big hug, we were celebrating tears of joy, it was just an amazing time.”

“I was almost paralyzed and watching the video, he took off and made that little curve and I was already embracing him, even though I wasn’t physically touching him, I had him all wrapped up, I was glad he landed right there,” said Grant’s father John Thompson.

So after this Saturday’s truck race it’s on the Cali for an October 5th race that will move Grant and his racing family a step closer to moving to big-time NASCAR racing one day.

“This whole challenge camp restored my faith. Because this whole camp was based on a talent search.” Everybody that helps us on this truck, I could have not have done it without them, they have been a tremendous help through the years.”