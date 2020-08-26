Sullivan elected new mayor of Fairhope

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sherry Sullivan overwhelmingly won the Fairhope mayoral race, receiving 58 percent of the total vote.

Sullivan defeated incumbent Karin Wilson.

Winners of the 2020 Fairhope Municipal Election are as follows:

Mayor: Sherry Sullivan

Fairhope City Council Place 1: Jack Burrell

Fairhope City Council Place 4: Robert Brown

Fairhope City Council Place 5: Kevin Boone

COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories