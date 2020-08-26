Sullivan elected new mayor of Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sherry Sullivan overwhelmingly won the Fairhope mayoral race, receiving 58 percent of the total vote.

Sullivan defeated incumbent Karin Wilson.

Winners of the 2020 Fairhope Municipal Election are as follows:

Mayor: Sherry Sullivan

Fairhope City Council Place 1: Jack Burrell

Fairhope City Council Place 4: Robert Brown

Fairhope City Council Place 5: Kevin Boone

