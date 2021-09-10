Today, September 10th, 2021, is Suicide Prevention Day!



As the nation struggles with the memory of 9/11 or the pandemic, it’s always important to know you have someone you can talk to.

Lifelines Counseling Services is a local community based nonprofit helping people struggling with everyday issues. With a staff of 35 the center provided crisis, emotional, and mental wellness services to over 27,000 community members in southwest Alabama in the past year.

WKRG News 5 This Morning talked to Lifeline’s Executive Director, Chandra Brown.