SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) – A Florida panhandle Subway location was temporarily closed due to rodent droppings found during a recent health inspection.

The Shalimar location was closed July 23rd after an inspection found 102 hard rodent droppings under shelves and under counters.

An emergency order was issued on July 23rd to close the location.

Shalimar is located near Fort Walton Beach.

You can read the full inspection here.