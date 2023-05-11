MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL has confirmed a subtropical storm formed in the north Atlantic early this year.

In mid-January, the National Hurricane Center was closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the northwest Atlantic of the northeast coast of the United States. After a period of post-storm analysis, it has been determined that system become a Subtropical Storm, making it the first storm of the year.

This storm will be classified as the fist storm of the 2023 Hurricane Season and be given the numeric code AL012023. This is a numbering system where the first two letters represent the oceanic basin of origin, the second two numbers represent the storm number, and the final four numbers represent the year of formation. The system WILL NOT be given a name.

The name of the next system to form will depend on the storm type. If it is a tropical depression, it will be given the name Tropical Depression Two. If it is a tropical storm, it will be given the name Arlene.

Hurricane season begins June 1st and continues through November 30th.