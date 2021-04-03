Stunning Easter Sunday, warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a chilly start to your Saturday as most woke up in the 30’s and 40’s. It warmed up pretty quickly with temperatures topping out in the upper 60’s this afternoon. Winds today started out of the northeast but have shifted southeast throughout the day.

Lows tonight look a little warmer in the lower 40’s north of I-10 and upper 40’s and 50’s near the coast.

Looking ahead….Your Easter Sunday forecast looks “EGG-cellent” with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60’s at the beaches and lower 70’s north of I-10. Winds will be out of the northeast and then southeast at around 5-10 mph.

This dry pattern looks to stick around through midweek with temperatures warming to the upper 70’s and near 80 by Wednesday. We bring back small rain chances for the second half of your work week with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, but that rain looks to clear out for next weekend.