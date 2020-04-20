Studying the Gulf ten years after the BP oil spill

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) -- A harrowing tale of survival in Elsanor. A man living in a camper says he jumped from his airborne trailer during the storm and made it out with just a few scratches. They’re making progress on this mess. It's the shattered remains of what was the home of Charles Stillwell. He says he was home at midnight and got the fright of his life.

Stillwell says he felt his R-V rocking and eventually the home left the ground. He says he was able to jump from the home as the wind began tearing it apart. He says he was able to hit the ground and just get a couple of bumps, nothing serious. He was back out here this morning cutting up the remains and trying to save or clear what he could.