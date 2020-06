(WKRG/CBS) Ladies, would you be willing to date a man with a cat? A study from Colorado State University shows women are less likely to date men with cats.

More than 700 women were shown photos of two men, one with a cat and one alone. Many of the women chose the man who posed alone.

The scientists behind the study said it likely has to do with long-held cultural stereotypes about cat owners versus dog owners. “Cat men” are described as less masculine, neurotic, agreeable and less datable.