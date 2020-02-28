Study: Cooking with extra virgin olive oil has health benefits

NEW YORK (CBS) — The benefits of extra virgin olive oil are well known, but is it best for cooking? A new study from a Spanish University says, yes. Researchers found extra virgin olive oil kept its higher content of antioxidants even while cooking.

