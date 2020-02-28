Study: Cooking with extra virgin olive oil has health benefits

NEW YORK (CBS) — The benefits of extra virgin olive oil are well known, but is it best for cooking? A new study from a Spanish University says, yes. Researchers found extra virgin olive oil kept its higher content of antioxidants even while cooking.
LATEST STORIES
- New program helps formerly homeless veterans afford housing
- Clear and cool night ahead with more sunshine for the weekend
- Pizza shop putting shelter dogs on boxes to help them get adopted
- Reaction to viral ‘Subway Sally’ video inspires teen who shared it to take action
- McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffins on Monday