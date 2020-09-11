Student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. – A high school senior has been arrested after showing up in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning.

Newsday reports that 17-year-old Maverick Stow was arrested Thursday on a trespassing charge and told to appear in court Sept. 24. He was also issued a five-day suspension for appearing at William Floyd High School on New York’s Long Island three days this week. Stow says he believes students should be in school five days a week. The district says that if he continues to try to attend in person, the high school will have to close to in-person instruction altogether.

