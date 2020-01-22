Stray bullet kills Mississippi child, man charged with murder

WAYNESBORO, Miss. – A man has been charged with murder about a month after a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Mississippi.

WDAM-TV reports 27-year-old Antonio Mitchell is charged in the death of Zachary Bishop. The teen was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games at an apartment complex in Waynesboro last month.

Mitchell turned himself in on Saturday. He’s also charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Jail records show he’s being held at the Wayne County Adult Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.

