Stray arrow strikes 3-year-old girl at graduation party in Silverhill

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A 3-year-old girl was struck by a stray arrow at a graduation party in Silverhill Saturday afternoon, police chief Kenneth Hempfleng said.

The girl was playing with other children on an inflatable waterslide in the backyard of a home on Woodpecker Drive at the time of the incident. Hempfleng said a neighbor shot an arrow from a bow at a target, and the arrow ricocheted off a dirt mound and into the yard where the party was being held.

The arrow struck the girl in the left arm and went into her chest. The girl was flown to University Hospital in Mobile. Her condition is not known at this time.

Hempfleng said the neighbor who shot the arrow was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.