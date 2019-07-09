Stormy weather brings more mosquitos

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It doesn’t take a pool or even a big puddle for mosquitoes to find a spot to lay their eggs. Even something as small as a bottle cap can become a hatching spot for the bothersome bugs.

Mobile is home to about 60 different kinds of mosquitoes, but a couple stand out, especially when a storm is on the way.

Mobile County Vector Services Entomologist Paul Efird said, “There’s a lot of things you really don’t have a lot of control over.”

One of those things you can’t stop, the tide. Efird said the shore is home to salt marsh mosquitoes. He said, “They lay their eggs on dry ground, so what happens, the high tides will come in and inundate areas that haven’t been flooded for a while and you’ll get. You could get a couple of years of eggs hatch off all at once.”

Efird said if you’re getting bitten at home during the day, the salt marsh variety are most likely not your problem. He said, “Aedes albopictus which is a container breeder. Heavy rainfall will fill containers and you’ll have spawns of these mosquitoes coming off.”

Efird suggests regularly cleaning out animals water bowls and bird baths. He added, the health department flew their plane for aerial spraying around the Fourth of July, and they’re seeing an average number of mosquitoes. He said, “We’re going full blast right now, so any additional spraying, I don’t know how we could do it.”

The Mobile County Health Department divides the county into 50 different spray routes. If you’d like your house to get sprayed, or if you’d like to make sure your house does not get sprayed, you can call 251-690-8124.