Storms threaten Wednesday’s historic SpaceX launch in Florida

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- Anchor: In Baldwin county, crews are still searching for two swimmers last seen in Perdido Pass. Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson went missing Sunday evening. Their loved ones are now praying for a miracle as the search resumes this morning.

This started Sunday evening when a woman was found face down in the water in Perdido Pass, according to Orange Beach Police. She was flown to a local hospital. Police later identified her as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy.