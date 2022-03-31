MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama have release preliminary results from their first round of investigation of damage caused by Wednesday night’s round of severe storms.

Currently, it is believed at least seven tornadoes touched down.

Here is a break down of the results so far:



PERRY COUNTY, MS: Ef-0 Damage was discovered in the Perry County. This tornado is the same storm that is believed to have produced EF-2 damage in Forrest County MS.

GREENE COUNTY, MS (OFFICIAL): Damage in McLain, MS is believed to have been caused by an EF-2 tornado.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS (OFFICIAL): Gilbertown, AL appears to have sustained damage from an EF-1 tornado.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL: It is now believed at least four tornadoes touched down Wednesday night. Damage was observed from a tornado along the AL/MS State Line. More damage has been confirmed near Semmes and Theodore. All tornadoes are believed to be EF-0 or EF-1.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL: At least one tornado appears to have touched down near Point Clear. That has been rated and EF-0.

These results are preliminary and are subject to change based on further investigation. Additional survey teams are expected to investigate damage in Clarke, Wilcox, and North Baldwin Counties in Alabama. More damage will be investigated in Santa Rosa County Florida.