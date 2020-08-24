Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Street vendors wade a flooded street during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti and is heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast at or close to hurricane force as a hurricane, along with Tropical Storm Marco. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Tropical Storm Marco is approaching Louisiana for an expected landfall around midday Monday.

Tropical Storm Laura, meanwhile, is forecast to move along Cuba’s southern coast during the day before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of U.S. coast later in the week, most likely as a hurricane.

Laura caused the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while knocking out power and causing flooding Sunday. Marco was a hurricane most of Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center says its maximum sustained winds decreased after nightfall. The center cautions that Marco could still cause life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along the Gulf Coast.

