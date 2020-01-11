Storm knocks down tree, power lines in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County EMA confirms a tree is down with some power lines on Berrys Chapel Road in the Winn Community. Clarke County EMA says there is no major damage at this point. High gusts have come through the area, but so far so good.

