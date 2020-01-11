Storm knocks down tree, power lines in Clarke County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a good laugh and something inside to do this weekend due to the stormy weather, a comedy event will once again be held at the Studer Community Institute this weekend.

Pat Hudson Presents: Jokes For Coats 2.0 will feature two comedians, Ron Feingold, who has opened for acts like REO Speedwagon and Grand Funk Railroad, and Dawn B, who has taken the comedy scene in Chicago and New York City by storm, according to a media release. The event will be held at the SCI Building at 220 W. Garden St.