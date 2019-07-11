Storm causes detour for Carnival Cruise ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-

UPDATE 7:30 pm — The Carnival Valor has left the Port of Mobile. The ship was expected to leave at 6 p.m. but people were still boarding at that time.

Check out a timelapse of the cruise ship leave below:

UPDATE 12:19 pm 7/11/2019

Passengers meant to board the Carnival Valor in New Orleans are being bused into the Port City. They are scheduled to leave the port at 6:00 pm on Thursday night.

Carnival released the following statement:

Based on the latest forecast of Tropical Cyclone Two in the Gulf and its potential effect in New Orleans, in the interest of guest and crew safety Carnival Valor has been rerouted and will now dock at the Port of Mobile this morning instead of its homeport of New Orleans.

Carnival will provide complimentary bus transportation for all guests from Mobile to the New Orleans cruise terminal. Those who have purchased airport transfers will be taken directly to the airport in Mobile.

Carnival Valor’s next cruise, a four-day voyage to Cozumel departing today, will operate from the Port of Mobile. Carnival will provide complimentary bus transfers for all guests from the Port of New Orleans to Mobile.

Our Fleet Operations Center continues to monitor the path of the storm for other ships in the region and we will make any changes as needed.

Carnival sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates our guests’ cooperation and patience. Carnival Cruise Line

Original Story: News 5 has learned that the Carnival Cruise Ship Valor, home-ported in New Orleans, has been detoured to Mobile because of the developing tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Valor is expected to arrive at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in Mobile Thursday morning.

Passengers on board will be bused back to New Orleans. Those on Valor’s next cruise will be bused to Mobile to board the ship.

There are no reports of any other cruise ships being re-routed because of the storm.