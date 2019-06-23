Stolen septic truck crashes into ditch

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man stole a septic truck and crashed it into a ditch on someone’s property on Dogwood Trail in Eight Mile.

A witness said the man drove the vehicle all through the property at 5600 block of Dogwood Trail. The man drove doughnuts on the property before getting the truck wedged in a ditch.

The witness said he then fled the vehicle and laid down in the woods behind the church across the road, where the police found him.

Police say the suspect is in custody and was taken to USA Health University Hospital.

He faces charges of theft and reckless driving.