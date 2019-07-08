Stolen dog found dead inside truck, suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD.com) — Roleaux, the missing dog who was stolen yesterday while inside his owner’s truck, has passed away from heat exhaustion.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office arrested Leslie Aguillard, 30, who was charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second degree murder, cruelty to an animal and theft.

Aguillard stole the pickup truck while it was running Sunday morning at the corner of Antioch and Tigerbend around 11:45.

The dog’s owner, who sustained injuries while attempting to stop Aguillard from stealing the truck, remains in stable condition at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.