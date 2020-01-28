Stolen county vehicle, property damage reported

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Unedited press release:

The George County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of county property being stolen or vandalized in the last week. On Tuesday, 21 January 2020, the District Four county maintenance barn on Highway 26 in the Central Community was broken into, and a maintenance truck was stolen. The next morning, on January 22nd, a report was made of heavy damage to lights and windows at the Benndale Storm Shelter on Highway 26 in the Benndale Community. GCSO Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in both cases, as well as information leading to the stolen truck. The truck is described as a four-door 2004 Ford F-250 white in color, with a pipe rack in the bed and “George County District 4” written on the driver and passenger doors, and the tailgate of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

